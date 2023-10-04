HamberMenu
Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ back with Season 8

The new season will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar

October 04, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karan Johar

Karan Johar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Producer, director, show anchor and actor Karan Johar is back with the eighth season of Koffee With Karan. The new season will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26. 

The announcement was made along with a promo featuring the filmmaker. 

In a statement, Karan Johar said, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and a lot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no-filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8.”

