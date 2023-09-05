HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trailer of ‘Baanadariyalli’, starring Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah, out

The Kannada film ‘Baanadariyalli’ is directed by Preetham Gubbi, and will hit the screens on September 28

September 05, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ganesh and Rukmini Vasanth in ‘Baanadariyalli’

Ganesh and Rukmini Vasanth in ‘Baanadariyalli’ | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The trailer of Ganesh-starrer Baanadariyalli is out. The relationship drama, directed by Preetham Gubbi, also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah. The film is set to hit the screens on September 28.

ALSO READ
Rukmini Vasanth eyes a versatile journey in Kannada cinema

In the film, Ganesh plays a cricketer while Rukmini is seen as a surfer and swimmer. Reeshmah essays the role of a blogger. Rangayana Raghu is cast in a prominent role. A part of the film is shot in Kenya, and the trailer shows stunning visuals from its capital Nairobi. The film is about two men from different age groups and backgrounds and their journey towards finding love.

ALSO READ:‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)’ movie review: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth anchor a haunting love story

Preetha Jayaraman has written the story while Maasthi has written the dialogues. Arjun Janya is the music director. This is Ganesh’s third collaboration with Preetham after Maleyali Jotheyali and Dil Rangeela.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.