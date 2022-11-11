Movies

Trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’ promises a high-octane thriller

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from ‘An Action Hero’

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from ‘An Action Hero’ | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero was released by the makers on Friday.

The action-packed trailer shows Ayushmann playing an action hero named Manav. When a character named Vicky Solanki turns up dead, all eyes turn towards Manav. A cat and mouse between Manav and a top cop (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) begins.

Written by Neeraj Madhav, An Action Hero is directed by Anirudh Iyer. Notably, the film also has Malaika Akora in a special appearance in a song sequence.

Produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

Notably, this is Ayushmann’s third release this year after Anekand Doctor G. He also has Dream Girl 2 coming up. The action-comedy is set to hit screens on June 23, 2023.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Hindi cinema
Indian cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 3:59:02 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/trailer-of-ayushmann-khurranas-an-action-hero-promises-a-high-octane-thriller/article66124063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY