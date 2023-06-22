HamberMenu
Tovino Thomas, team wrap up ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’

Directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu Abraham, ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’ sees Tovino Thomas essaying a cop

June 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tovino Thomas essays a cop in ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’

Tovino Thomas essays a cop in ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’

Actor Tovino Thomas and team have wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Malayalam thriller, Anveshippin Kandethum. Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, the film sees Thomas in the role of a cop.

The makers shared a short video on social media announcing the wrap. “Investigation Wrapped up, In front of you soon...,” read the caption.

Anveshippin Kandethum is billed as an investigative thriller with Thomas essaying a Sub-Inspector named Anand Narayanan. The film is written by Jinu Abraham (Adam Joan) and shot by Gautham Shankar. Thomas had previously played cop roles in films like Kalki and Ezra.

Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music of Anveshippin Kandethum. With Thomas in the lead, the film also features Alencier Ley Lopez, Aadhya Prasad, Siddiqui and others in the cast.

