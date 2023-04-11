HamberMenu
‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ trailer: Vampires and romance in Kolkata

Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala, Revathy and others star in Pratim Dasgupta’s fantasy thriller series releasing on Netflix

April 11, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tanya Maniktala in the trailer for ‘Tooth Pari’

Netflix India on Tuesday dropped the trailer of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

Created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta, it’s a vampire fantasy thriller series set in Kolkata. Shantanu Maheshwari plays a dentist who falls for one of his patients. However, the girl - played by Tanya Maniktala - turns out to be a vampire who broke one of her fangs and needed urgent dental care. She is hunted by the ‘Cutmundus’, an underground coven of vampire slayers, led by a modern-day Wicca named Luna Luka (Revathy).

The trailer also introduces us to Sub Inspector Kartik (Sikandar Kher), who is investigating a missing fang, and two other vampires played by Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee.

The show carries an apocalyptic edge as the worlds of vampires and humans dangerously collide.

Talking about the series, Pratim Dasgupta said in a statement, “Magical, thrilling and unapologetically romantic, Tooth Pari is a fantastical fairy-tale set in today’s Kolkata. While at its core, it’s a classic love story between a vampire and a human being, it’s also a life-affirming fable brimming with humanity.”

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites releases on Netflix on April 20.

