GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tom Hopper on board Prime Video’s ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

Hopper will star alongside Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt in the series, which is a prequel to the 2022 show ‘The Terminal List’

January 28, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

PTI
Tom Hopper

Tom Hopper | Photo Credit: Hollie Adams

The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper has joined the cast of The Terminal List prequel series at Prime Video.

Hopper, also known for appearing in shows such as Merlin, Game of Thrones and Black Sails, will star alongside Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt in the series titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

ALSO READ
Chris Pratt to lead Amazon MGM Studios’ sci-fi thriller ‘Mercy’

The new series will focus on Ben Edwards and James Reece, the characters played by Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, respectively, in the 2022 show The Terminal List.

Set five years before the events of the original show, Dark Wolf will take viewers on Edwards’s journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

According to Deadline, Hopper will play the series regular role of Raife Hastings, described as a hunter, protector, guardian and Navy SEAL.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.