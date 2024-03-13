GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom 3’ titled ‘The Last Dance’; to release in October

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ will also feature Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo

March 13, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

PTI
Tom Hardy poses at a photo call for the movie “Venom” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 27, 2018.

Tom Hardy poses at a photo call for the movie “Venom” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 27, 2018. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

The third part of Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise has been titled Venom: The Last Dance.

In the threequel, Hardy is reprising his role of journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom, which he played in the franchise's first two movies, Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).

‘Madame Web’ movie review: Dakota Johnson springs no surprises in this mildly-engaging origin story

According to Variety, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has moved up the film’s release date from November 8 to October 25.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, has written and directed the third part. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Venom: The Last Dance will also feature Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo. The movie is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel and Hardy.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.