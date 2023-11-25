HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tom Hardy says 'Venom 3' has resumed production

Hardy returns as journalist Eddie Brock and his unwitting sidekick and parasite Venom

November 25, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

PTI
Tom Hardy.

Tom Hardy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Actor Tom Hardy has confirmed that production on his much-anticipated film Venom 3 has restarted. Venom 3 follows 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and 2018’s Venom.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, is directing and writing the third part. Hardy returns as journalist Eddie Brock and his unwitting sidekick and parasite Venom, the otherworldly lethal protector in Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters.

ALSO READ
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ movie review: More symbiote shenanigans with Tom Hardy... and his buddy

“Thankfully, we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic cast and crew- good friends and family – we’ve come a long way,” the actor posted on Instagram on Friday night.

The news follows SAG-AFTRA’s approval of a tentative deal to end the 118-day actors strike. Hardy also praised Marcel in his post.

“I want to mention very briefly how proud of my director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel. Watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour. Trust your gut, your instincts are always spot on. First class – I back you," the British star wrote. Venom 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024. The plot of the film has been kept under wraps.

ALSO READ:‘Venom 3’ gets a new release date

Actors Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are the new addition to the cast. Hardy’s Venom last appeared in the end credits of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.