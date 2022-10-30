Kelly Marcel to direct Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3'

PTI October 30, 2022 14:43 IST

Marcel, who shared a writing credit in ‘Venom’ and got a solo screenplay credit for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, will direct the film from a story by herself and Hardy

Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sony Pictures has roped in screenwriter Kelly Marcel to direct the third installment of Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise. The new movie will mark the directorial debut of Marcel, who has been involved with the superhero film series since it started with Venom in 2018. Apart from being credited as one of the writers of the first movie, she also got a solo screenplay credit on Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. According to Deadline, Marcel will direct Venom 3 from a story by herself and Hardy, which has Hardy reprising his role as journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom. The two will also produce the project along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Venom franchise is based on the Marvel Comics character, who is one of Spider-Man’s most recognisable antagonists. The first movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer, raised over USD 856 million globally, while the sequel, from director Andy Serkis, earned USD 507 million globally.



