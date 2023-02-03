HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tom Hardy, Zazie Beetz to lead Apple TV+ series ‘Lazarus’

‘Lazarus’ is based on the ‘Joona Linna’ book series by Lars Kepler

February 03, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Actor Tom Hardy.

Actor Tom Hardy. | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood stars Tom Hardy and Zazie Beetz are set to feature in an upcoming drama series on Apple TV+.

Titled Lazarus, the show is currently in the development phase. It is a co-production between A+E Studios and Range Studios, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Lazarus is based on the Joona Linna book series by Lars Kepler, the adopted pen name for Swedish authors Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril.

In the show, an emaciated young man is found wandering along a train track. Thirteen years earlier, he and his sister went missing, presumed victims of the notorious serial killer Jurek Walter, to be played by Hardy. To find the sister, police detective Saga Bauer (Beetz) must go undercover in the maximum-security psychiatric hospital where Walter has been kept since his arrest years ago.

The series will be written, executive produced and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Oystein Karlsen, known for shows such as Dag, One Night and Exit.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.