Thiruveer is the new villain on the block

Thiruveer is the new villain in Telugu films and from Mamidipally in Shadnagar. The tall and handsome Lalan Singh in George Reddy is often mistaken as one of the actors from Mumbai. He has done six or seven films so far, but it is George Reddy that has made people take notice of him. Says Thiruveer, who’s actual name is Tirupati Reddy, “Veer is from Veeramma, my mother’s name. My dad used to work in Katedhan. We lived in Mamidipally but life was getting tough, so we shifted to Hyderabad. I thought I would do an MBA or some degree and settle down but got worried after having observed the mechanical life people lead. I tried modelling but found acting interesting.”

A junior artiste co-ordinator took Thiruveer to a shoot for five days, promising him work. At that time, he had no clue of what happens on the set. He was made to believe he would act but was when he was asked to stand somewhere in the background, it disappointed him, he recalls, “I didn’t know anything then, the camera was at one place and I was elsewhere. A friend said I should learn to act to get in front of the camera. I was shy and decided to overcome it. I finished graduation and did two years in Theatre Arts in Potti Sriramulu Telugu University. I finished MA still wondering if that would help me earn money. An acquaintance introduced me to dubbing for films and after a brief stint at that, I worked as a radio jockey. I also joined a few theatre groups and acted in a few plays and toured all across India, and South Korea too, for workshops on acting.”

After his Theatre Arts, Thiruveer took up a job as an assistant director to D/O Verma, a film that had Vennela Kishore as the hero. He then acted in Ghazi as Indian submarine depth controller, Mallesham, a couple of other films and George Reddy. Palasa is ready for release and he will be playing a crucial role in director Priyadarshini Ram’s film. It is interesting to know the manner in which he was roped in as Lalan in George Reddy. Director Jeevan Reddy apparently saw Thiruveer’s display picture on WhatsApp, impressed with his eyes, finalised him as Lalan Singh in George Reddy.

Thiruveer asked for a photograph of Lalan but he was told to perform keeping an imaginary character in mind. So he designed his body language, the looks and mannerisms of Lalan based on what he heard from people. When in doubt, he would talk to the director. He shares, “Lalan is from Dhoolpet, an engineering student in OU. There were student organisations and there was a gang from old city associated with him. Because he is in the college, his friends from outside the University with criminal records would visit him there.”

Concurring that his looks could fetch him offers in Bollywood, Thiruveer says he’s learning Hindi. Doing Ghazi emboldened his spirit and says someday he’d be a pan Indian actor.

Eversince the film released, People are texting him to say how much they hate him for killing George, they address him as Lalan too. He quips, “I find people’s posts on FB and I wonder if all this is about me. All these days I was auditioning and no one knew me. I lost my dad a few years back and mom recently. I am not able to enjoy success because they aren’t there.”

The 31-year- old actor is getting offers to do web series but he says cinema is his priority. He wraps up the conversation, “I don’t mind working in star films — not for getting battered but to act. Recentlyone elderly man came to me and said I look like Duryodhana in a modern dress with a stumped expression after having fallen into the pool in Maya Sabha. Don’t know what he meant but I guess people still hate me for my role in George Reddy.”