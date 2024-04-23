‘The Watchers’ trailer: Dakota Fanning is trapped in a forest of horrors

April 23, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Watchers, an upcoming horror film directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan in her debut effort, has a trailer. Adapted from the gothic horror novel by Irish writer AM Shine, the film stars Dakota Fanning in the lead alongside Georgina Campbell and Oliver Finnegan.

In the unsettling trailer for The Watchers, Mina (Fanning), a 28-year-old artist, gets stranded in the wilderness in western Ireland. She’s accompanied by her pet bird, who can speak to Mina. The pair are offered shelter by an older woman, Madelene (Olwen Fouéré), who tells Mina about mysterious growling creatures that inhabit the forest each night. “No-one sees one, and survives,” Mina is told by another stranger. The closing portions of the trailer centre on Mina as attempts to escape the haunted wilds.

Ishana Night Shyamalan is the daughter of thriller veteran M. Night Shyamalan. She has adapted the screenplay of The Watchers from Shine’s 2022 novel. M. Night Shyamalan has produced the film alongside Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad.

Polish composer Abel Korzeniowski has done the score.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Watchers will release theatrically on June 14.