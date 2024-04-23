GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘The Watchers’ trailer: Dakota Fanning is trapped in a forest of horrors

‘The Watchers’ marks the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan

April 23, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dakota Fanning in a still from Ishana Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’

Dakota Fanning in a still from Ishana Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’

The Watchers, an upcoming horror film directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan in her debut effort, has a trailer. Adapted from the gothic horror novel by Irish writer AM Shine, the film stars Dakota Fanning in the lead alongside Georgina Campbell and Oliver Finnegan.

‘Trap’ trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s new nightmare lets a serial killer loose at a pop concert

In the unsettling trailer for The Watchers, Mina (Fanning), a 28-year-old artist, gets stranded in the wilderness in western Ireland. She’s accompanied by her pet bird, who can speak to Mina. The pair are offered shelter by an older woman, Madelene (Olwen Fouéré), who tells Mina about mysterious growling creatures that inhabit the forest each night. “No-one sees one, and survives,” Mina is told by another stranger. The closing portions of the trailer centre on Mina as attempts to escape the haunted wilds.

Ishana Night Shyamalan is the daughter of thriller veteran M. Night Shyamalan. She has adapted the screenplay of The Watchers from Shine’s 2022 novel. M. Night Shyamalan has produced the film alongside Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad.

Polish composer Abel Korzeniowski has done the score.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Watchers will release theatrically on June 14.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.