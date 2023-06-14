Scarlett Johansson on writers’ strike: Whatever happens will forever change how revenue is determined

June 14, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

After a grand showing at Cannes, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City had its New York premiere at the Alice Tully Hall of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

At the beige carpet, the film’s lead cast, including Academy Award-nominated Scarlett Johansson, Oscar-winner Adrien Brody and Emmy-winner Bryan Cranston, shared their thoughts to Variety about the ongoing writer’s strike in Hollywood.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been striking since May over a range of issues including the payment of residuals to writers from streaming media as well as the disruptive advent of artificial intelligence in the domain of screenwriting.

“Whatever happens moving forward will forever change how revenue is determined,” Scarlett Johansson was quoted as saying by Variety. “It’s a thing that has needed to happen for a long time, that we’ve been talking about for a long time, and it’s finally reached this breaking point. It’s important for all of us creatives to unite and support this massive shift so we can get over to the other side, which we will.”

On a potential AI takeover in filmed media, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston told the publication, “Right now, at this juncture in our business, AI presents a threat to social interaction and social interaction is often the germ for ideas that become creative content. Go through any studio or network right now. It’s quiet. It’s empty. Six people are in the building. The mood is down. It doesn’t feel active, alive or creative. The less people you have actually involved, literally the less human it becomes. And the less interesting it’s going to become.”

Adrien Brody agreed that the WGA has raised ‘important issues’ that ‘affect all of us’.

“There is lots of technology, which is a concern and I understand that,” Brody was quoted as saying by Variety. “We are all here hoping for all the great minds to align and find a resolution that works for everyone.”

Asteroid City is a science-fiction comedy set in 1955 America. The film is getting a limited release in the United States on June 16, to be followed by a wider release on June 23.