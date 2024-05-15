GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Thalavan’ trailer: It’s cop vs cop in Biju Menon, Asif Ali’s investigative thriller

Directed by Jis Joy, the film has a screenplay written by Sharath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakkattu

Published - May 15, 2024 01:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Asif Ali, Biju Menon in a still from ‘Thalavan’

Asif Ali, Biju Menon in a still from ‘Thalavan’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller, Thalavan, starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali, was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Directed by Jis Joy, the film was earlier announced to release on May 24, however, neither the trailer video nor the video description mentions any release date as of now.

The trailer shows Biju, a short-tempered cop, and Asif, an idealistic cop, working to solve a murder case. As expected, tensions rise between them as one feels his experience is being questioned while the other believes in doing things as per the book. Meanwhile, the case they’re trying to solve only gets trickier as days go by.

‘Thundu’ movie review: Biju Menon’s drama runs out of ideas to stay engrossing

Thalavan also stars Anusree, Miya, Dileesh Pothan, Kottayam Nazeer, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Jaffer Idukki, Joji Mundakayam, Sujith Shanker, Renjit Shekar, Sabumon Abdusamad, Ansal Palluruthy, Tessa, Dinesh Prabhakar, Anuroop, Nandan Unni and Bilas Chandrahasan among others. The film has a screenplay written by Sharath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakkattu.

ALSO READ:Biju Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu to star in ‘Rorschach’ maker’s next

With music scored by Deepak Dev, the film has cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan and editing by Sooraj ES. Arun Narayan and Sijo Sebastian are producing the film under their Arun Narayan Productions and London Studios banners.

