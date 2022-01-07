Movies

Telugu star Mahesh Babu tests COVID-19 positive

Mahesh Babu  

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The actor took to social media to make the announcement and said he contracted COVID-19 with mild symptoms ‘despite taking all the necessary precautions.’ In a post, Mahesh Babu said he is under home quarantine and has been following proper medical guidance.

“Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who has not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can’t wait to be back,” Mahesh Babu’s post read.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 1:36:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/telugu-star-mahesh-babu-tests-covid-19-positive/article38165049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY