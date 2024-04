Teja Sajja’s next with Karthik Gattamneni titled ‘Mirai’

April 18, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Actor Teja Sajja who has been basking on the success of his superhero film Hanu-Man, will be turning into a ‘Super Yodha’ in Mirai.

Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film’s title was released along with a glimpse.

My next Friday is going to be a

"Good Friday"

Here's the glimpse! Hope you all like it ❤️https://t.co/l0VNpyYsiI#SuperYodha#Miraipic.twitter.com/sf3QhZgjes — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) April 18, 2024

The glimpse video explains how the film revolves around a character whose sole responsibility is to protect the nine sacred scriptures. Apart from Teja Sajja, the film also stars Ritika Nayak who was recently seen in Hi Nanna.

Cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Ghattamaneni has also penned the screenplay alongside Manibabu Karanam. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is producing Mirai which will be released on April 18, 2025, in 2D and 3D formats, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages.

Watch the title glimpse video here: