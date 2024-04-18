GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Teja Sajja’s next with Karthik Gattamneni titled ‘Mirai’

Apart from Teja Sajja, the film also stars Ritika Nayak who was recently seen in ‘Hi Nanna’

April 18, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Mirai’

Poster of ‘Mirai’ | Photo Credit: @PeopleMediaFactory/Youtube

Actor Teja Sajja who has been basking on the success of his superhero film Hanu-Man, will be turning into a ‘Super Yodha’ in Mirai.

Director Prasanth Varma announces sequel to ‘HanuMan’

Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film’s title was released along with a glimpse.

The glimpse video explains how the film revolves around a character whose sole responsibility is to protect the nine sacred scriptures. Apart from Teja Sajja, the film also stars Ritika Nayak who was recently seen in Hi Nanna.

Cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Ghattamaneni has also penned the screenplay alongside Manibabu Karanam. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is producing Mirai which will be released on April 18, 2025, in 2D and 3D formats, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages.

Watch the title glimpse video here:

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.