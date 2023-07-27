‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ set for a sequel, series

July 27, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are planning a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. A two-season series, which is set to serve as a bridge between the films, is also being planned. The spinoff series, called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will stream on Paramount+.

Mutant Mayhem will hit the screens on August 2. Variety reported that Paramount and Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins has made rebooting the Turtles a top priority after the live-action film franchise ran out of steam with 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Jeff Rowe, who directed and co-wrote Mutant Mayhem, will direct the sequel, which is set to be produced by Point Grey Pictures. Point Grey Pictures will also produce the Paramount+ series. Reprising their roles from the film for the series are Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In the upcoming film, the Turtle brothers have grown tired of being isolated from humanity, so they set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and to be accepted as normal teens by performing heroic deeds, reads the official description. The series will be a 2-D animation series.