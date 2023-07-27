HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ set for a sequel, series

Paramount and Nickelodeon are rebooting the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ franchise with ‘Mutant Mayhem’ film and ‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ series. ‘Mutant Mayhem’ will hit screens August 2 

July 27, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the trailer of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

A still from the trailer of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ | Photo Credit: @ParamountPictures/YouTube

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are planning a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. A two-season series, which is set to serve as a bridge between the films, is also being planned. The spinoff series, called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will stream on Paramount+.

Mutant Mayhem will hit the screens on August 2. Variety reported that Paramount and Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins has made rebooting the Turtles a top priority after the live-action film franchise ran out of steam with 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

ALSO READ
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ set for a sequel, series

Jeff Rowe, who directed and co-wrote Mutant Mayhem, will direct the sequel, which is set to be produced by Point Grey Pictures. Point Grey Pictures will also produce the Paramount+ series. Reprising their roles from the film for the series are Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In the upcoming film, the Turtle brothers have grown tired of being isolated from humanity, so they set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and to be accepted as normal teens by performing heroic deeds, reads the official description. The series will be a 2-D animation series.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.