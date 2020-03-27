Team ‘RRR’ does social-distancing in style

Celebrities across industries have adopted various methods to cope with the 21-day lockdown period. And team Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR is no different. In order to stay productive in the time of social-distancing, team RRR — comprising SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, MM Keeravani and Madhan Karky — has taken the ‘work from home’ option.

Good Morning ! NTR, SSR, Madhan Karky & Myself. Working from home with obviously much more than 3 ft distance between each of us !! pic.twitter.com/rTlUuENiAX — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) March 27, 2020

Music composer MM Keeravani took to Twitter to share a picture of them on a conference video call. He wrote, “Good Morning ! NTR, SSR, Madhan Karky & Myself. Working from home with obviously much more than 3 ft distance between each of us.”

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR is easily one of the most anticipated Indian movies and comes after the monstrous success of the Baahubali series. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, the movie has been in production for close to two years now.

While the entire film industry has come to a standstill in the wake of the global coronavirus crisis, nothing could stop the makers from dropping the motion poster of RRR. The first look poster, which showcased the might of Fire and Water in the form of Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively, gave some comfort to movie buffs in these testing times. Being bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, RRR stars a host of talents including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani among others.

The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 8, 2021.