Motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ released

Director S S Rajamouli unveiled the title and first look motion poster of his forthcoming film, RRR, on Ugadi morning. The team had named the film RRR — referring to Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao and had even asked film lovers to suggest suitable titles.

The Telugu title is Roudram Ranam Rudhiram and the motion poster shows Ram Charan as an embodiment of the element fire and NTR as water. What happens when these two forces with immense energy come together?

RRR is a fictional tale involving freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. At a press conference last year, Rajamouli had stated that the inspiration came from Motorcycle Diaries. He had stated that RRR will be set in 1920s pre-independent India, and Ram Charan will play the younger version of Alluri Sitarama Raju while NTR will play the younger Komaram Bheem.

Prior to revealing the title, Rajamouli had tweeted on Wednesday: “It’s a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone’s spirits. We are launching the long overdue title logo with motion poster.” He added that his team members are working from their respective homes and urged everyone to stay home during lockdown.

In English, captioning RRR as Rise Roar Revolt, the team confirmed that the film’s release date is January 8, 2021.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson among others. Produced by DVV Danayya, the crew includes a few key Baahubali members — story by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra, cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar, production designer Sabu Cyril and music composer M M Keeravaani. V Srinivas Mohan is the visual effects supervisor, the film will be edited by Sreekar Prasad and the costumes are designed by Rama Rajamouli.