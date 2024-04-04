GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taylor Swift joins George Lucas and Steven Spielberg as highest-paid celebrities in 2024

Forbes has released its latest compilation of the wealthiest celebrities in 2024, spotlighting iconic personalities primarily from film and television

April 04, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 02:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

The newest release of Forbes’ celebrity billionaire rankings for 2024 has been unveiled, showcasing a lineup of big names including Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z, Rihanna, and more. Together, these celebrities amass a staggering $31 billion in wealth, with Swift being the newest addition to the list at 14th position with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Topping the list is George Lucas, recognized globally for his creation of the iconic Star Wars franchise, with a reported net worth of $5.5 billion.

Following closely behind is Steven Spielberg, renowned for his directorial achievements in blockbuster films such as Jaws, E.T. and Schindler’s List, boasting a substantial net worth of $4.8 billion.

Oprah Winfrey, the popular showrunner and philanthropist from The Oprah Winfrey Show, occupies the fourth spot on the list with a reported net worth of $2.8 billion.

New Zealand’s Peter Jackson, responsible for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, secures the seventh position on the list, with a reported net worth of $1.5 billion, largely attributed to the sale of assets from his visual effects company, Weta Digital.

Tyler Perry, the versatile creator and producer known for his contributions across various entertainment mediums including television, film, and theater, is the eighth wealthiest celebrity billionaire, with a reported net worth of $1.4 billion.

Dick Wolf, the creative mind behind popular crime dramas such as Law & Order and FBI, makes his debut on the billionaire’s list at number thirteen, with a reported net worth of $1.2 billion.

