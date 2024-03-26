GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steven Spielberg receives USC Shoah Foundation honor, raises alarm on growing antisemitism

The three-time Academy award winner and ‘Schindler’s List’ director said, “the echoes of history are unmistakable in our current climate”.

March 26, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Steven Spielberg at the USC Shoah Foundation ceremony

Steven Spielberg at the USC Shoah Foundation ceremony | Photo Credit: SARAH REINGEWIRTZ

In a powerful acceptance speech, renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg voiced his concern over the resurgence of antisemitism, as he was honored with the prestigious USC Medallion on Monday. The accolade, a testament to his 30 years of dedication to the USC Shoah Foundation, recognized Spielberg’s pivotal role in preserving the testimonies of over 56,000 Holocaust survivors.

Playwright Tony Kushner and Auschwitz Memorial Director support Jonathan Glazer amidst Oscar speech backlash

Addressing a gathering at USC’s Town and Gown building, Spielberg drew parallels between historical echoes and contemporary realities, emphasizing the perilous consequences of radical intolerance and extremist ideologies. Reflecting on the alarming rise of discrimination against Jewish, Muslim, Arab, and Sikh communities, he warned against the dangerous consequences of dehumanizing any group based on differences, labeling it as the foundation of fascism.

“We can rage against the heinous acts committed by the terrorists of October 7th, and also decry the killing of innocent women and children in Gaza. This makes us a unique force for good in the world, and it is why we are here today: To celebrate the work of the Shoah Foundation, which is more crucial now than it even was in 1994. It is crucial in the wake of the horrific October 7th massacre; it is crucial to the stopping of political violence caused by misinformation, conspiracy theories and ignorance; it is crucial because stopping the rise of antisemitism and hate of any kind is critical to the health of our democratic republic and the future of democracy all over the civilized world”, Spielberg said.

‘The Fabelmans’ movie review: Steven Spielberg’s gorgeous amble down memory lane

With over 265 guests in attendance, including Holocaust survivors and members of the Hollywood community, the event highlighted the urgency of combating antisemitism and hate in all its forms. USC President Carol Folt reiterated the university’s steadfast support and their substantial financial contribution to the Shoah Foundation’s mission.

Spielberg’s remarks emphasized the crucial role of the Shoah Foundation in countering political violence, misinformation, and conspiracy theories.

