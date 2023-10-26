Tanya Maniktala is ‘P.I. Meena’ in new detective series

October 26, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

Tanya Maniktala plays a private investigator solving a complex mystery in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series, P.I. Meena.

Created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the Hindi-language series follows its titular lead, Meena, a young and troubled private detective who gets drawn into an ‘unfathomable whirlwind of deception and unending conspiracies’. A poster suggests the series is set in Kolkata.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab are also featured in the eight-episode series. It will stream on Prime Video from November 3 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Tanya Maniktala started out with School Days and Flames before playing the central character in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy(2020). Earlier this year, she was seen in Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, a Kolkata-set vampire series directed by Pratim D. Gupta, and Mumbaikar, a crime thriller film co-starring Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi.

Talking about P.I. Meena, creator and writer Arindam Mitra said in a statement, “We set out to create a story that transports the audience into the dark, gritty, and maze-like world of crime through the lens of private investigator Meena, and are proud to have achieved such a strong, female-protagonist driven story, complemented by a riveting storyline and slick direction by Debaloy.”