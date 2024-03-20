Tamil series ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ renewed for Season 2

March 20, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the second season of Suzhal: The Vortex. In its content showcase event #AreYouReady, Prime Video announced the new season of the crime thriller.

Small Town Big Crime. When a senior activist lawyer Chellappa who defended Nandini is found murdered, Sakkarai is called in to help the family. Set against the backdrop of the massive Ashtakaali Festival in the small town of Kaalipattanam, the case unravels deeds from the past… pic.twitter.com/Dmu7460kxZ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2024

The series will see Gouri Kishan, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Monisha Blessy, and Samyuktha Vishwanathan in important roles. In the first season, a girl goes missing in a small town that uncovers the deepest mysteries about people who are after her.

ALSO READ:‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ review: A terrific star cast makes this layered series all the more effective

Kathir will reprise the role of a police officer in the second season. Pushkar and Gayathri, the creators and writers of the first season, have written Season 2 as well. The series is from Wallwatcher Film Production. Bramma and Sarjun will direct the new season.