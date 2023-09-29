Tamil actor Vishal alleges corruption in CBFC, Centre initiates inquiry

September 29, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

Tamil actor-producer Vishal has accused the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai of demanding and accepting bribes.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Vishal levelled corruption charges against the CBFC’s regional office in Mumbai, claiming that he and his team were asked to pay a ₹6.5 lakh bribe to obtain a last-moment U/A certificate for the Hindi version of his recently-released film, Mark Antony.

#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023

₹ 3 lakh was paid to screen the film and another ₹3.5 lakh for the certificate, Vishal disclosed, adding that they were left with no option but to give in to the CBFC’s demands.

He urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognizance of the matter and protect other film producers from this ‘scam’.

Film bodies like the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the Indian Film & Television Director’s Association (IFTDA) also wrote to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi demanding a serious inquiry into the allegations.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), in response, said that the government has ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption and promised stringent action against the culprits.

The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate.



The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 29, 2023

“A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself,” the I&B Ministry wrote in a tweet.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony is a time-traveling gangster comedy starring Vishal and S. J. Suryah in double roles. The film was released in theatres on September 15 and proved a commercial success. Its Hindi version was released on September 28.