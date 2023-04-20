HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Taj – Reign of Revenge’: ZEE5 announces second season of Mughal succession series

The 8-part season is headlined by Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar and Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim

April 20, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Naseeruddin Shah in the trailer of ‘Taj – Reign of Revenge’

Naseeruddin Shah in the trailer of ‘Taj – Reign of Revenge’

Streaming platform ZEE5 has announced the second season of their historical drama series, Taj: Divided By Blood.

ALSO READ
The British looted us, the Mughals gave us so much: Naseeruddin Shah

Titled Taj – Reign of Revenge, the new season will premiere on May 12 with new episodes dropping every Friday, the makers revealed in a communiqué.

The 8-part series will continue to be headlined by Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar, Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chisti, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai.

The story of season 2 will begin 15 years after the events of Taj: Divided By Blood. It will follow a repentant Akbar trying to make amends with Salim. Meanwhile, the blood feud for the Mughal throne will rage on, with new claimants joining the fray.

The cast will be joined by Sauraseni Maitra, Jiansh Agarwal and Mitansh Lulla in the new season.

ALSO READ
‘Taj: Divided by Blood’ series review: Naseeruddin Shah lords over a weary epic

In a statement, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “The first season of the show received enormous love from the audience, and we look forward to canvassing a fresh chapter of Taj in season 2 with more interesting situations unravelling to keep our viewers hooked.”

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.