Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s ’Crew’ enters Rs 100 crore club in nine days of release

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film was released in theatres on March 29

April 07, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

PTI
Poster announcing ‘Crew’ entering the Rs 100 crore club

Poster announcing ‘Crew’ entering the Rs 100 crore club | Photo Credit: @balajimotionpic/X

Heist comedy Crewhas earned Rs 104.08 crore cumulative worldwide in gross box office collection (GBOC) within nine days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film was released on March 29 and stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Crew grossed Rs 20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office and by second Saturday (April 6), the total collection was Rs 94.58 crore. It added Rs 9.5 crore for the ninth day figures.

‘Crew’ movie review: The charming trio of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti keeps this airy caper afloat

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.

Crew revolves around three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- who embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves caught up in unexpected misfortunes. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also feature in the film in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

