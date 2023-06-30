HamberMenu
‘Surf Girls Hawai’i’ trailer out; docu-series to premiere on Prime Video on July 18

The four part docu-series featuring Native Hawaiian female surfers Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope premieres on Prime Video on July 18

June 30, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Surf Girls Hawai’i’

Poster of ‘Surf Girls Hawai’i’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video has released the trailer and key art of the upcoming four-part docuseries Surf Girls Hawai’i. Produced by Hello Sunshine in partnership with TOGETHXR, the docu-series will premiere on the platform on July 18.

It follows the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers as they compete to earn a coveted spot on the professional surfing World Tour. This docuseries offers behind-the-scenes access to five of the sport’s most exciting young stars – Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope – as they train, navigate family responsibilities, and compete against the highest-ranking surfers in the world to get to the top of the podium. The stakes have never been higher as they battle intense waves while feeling the added responsibility of representing their native Hawaiian heritage in the world of competitive surfing. It’s a coming-of-age story on the ocean, featuring the most beautiful beaches in the world during endless summer.

Surf Girls Hawai’i is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Sara Rea of Hello Sunshine; Reni Calister, Jessica Robertson, and Brett Bouttier of TOGETHXR; Erik Logan and Jed Pearson IV of World Surf League (WSL); and Leslie Garvin, Dara Horenblas, and Monica Medelin. Ramy Romany, Tyler O’Neil, and Tomiko Jones serve as co-executive producers. Molly Micallef serves as producer.

