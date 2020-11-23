Mamukoya, the superhero

BMG Media House has announced ‘Super Mamu Flying’, a superhero series in Malayalam featuring actor Mamukoya

At a meeting of superheroes in USA, Super Mamu was asked to retire. With a heavy heart, he packed his bags and flew back to his hometown Kozhikode. Mamu, however, consoled himself: he could still watch over his own people.

This is the premise of Super Mamu Flying, a Malayalam super hero series that has gone into production. If you haven’t guessed by now, Mamu is Mamukoya, one of Malayalam cinema’s celebrated comedians. Kozhikode-based BMG Media House has started work on the series, which is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

A video of its making, featuring Mamukoya, was recently trending on Instagram.

“Mamukoya is an experienced artiste who is perfect for a desi superhero. With his pronounced Kozhikode dialect and his everyman features, he would rock it,” says media director at BMG Media House and creator of the series, Mohammed Thalhath. “Everyone unanimously agreed on Mamukoya, who has become a sort of a cult figure in popular culture,” he adds. “He is someone whom every Malayali can relate to, including children.”

Mamukoya’s film characters have fuelled an entire repository of memes, especially the ‘Thug Life’ meme. “People love him,” Mohammed adds.

BMG Media House, an animation company, had brought out an animated series — Gafoor Ka Dosth — featuring Mamukoya in 2015. The title is borrowed from a character he played in a popular film (Nadodikaattu), and the character in the series speaks against socio-political injustices in his own unique way. BMG is also planning an animated series on the character CID Moosa, based on the 2003-Malayalam comedy film starring actor Dileep.

BMG also has to its credit Tintumon, one of the most viewed animation series in Malayalam. Developed and produced by BMG, it narrates the exploits of a young boy Tintumon, known for his wisecracks. Tintumon was conceived by cartoonist and comic artist BM Gafoor, the founder of the BMG Group.

While the form and content of Super Mamu Flying is still under discussion, the teasers are promising. Fans are already rolling on the floor laughing as Super Mamu finds that his super powers are constantly being tested, after coming back home. Instead of saving the world, he finds himself being summoned for seemingly ordinary tasks such as felling coconuts, fitting gas cylinders and the like. And, Mamu takes them on with dignity.

While Mohammed along with Nidhin Bhaskar are the creators, the series is being produced by Thanveer Gaffoor and Thajmal Gaffoor.