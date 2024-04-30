GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol get emotional on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

In the show, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol got emotional while talking about 2023, the year in which the Deol family witnessed huge success

April 30, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

ANI
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

An upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show shows the Deols keeping true to their tradition of being honest and raw whenever they publicly talk about their lives. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a promo of the episode, featuring the famous actor siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

‘Gadar 2’ movie review: Sunny Deol is superb in this middling sequel

In the clip, Sunny Deol got emotional while talking about 2023, the year in which the Deol family witnessed huge success. Dharmendra charmed audiences with his presence in Karan Johar's successful film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaaniwhile triumph of Gadar 2 and the overwhelming response to Animal mark a rejuvenation in the careers of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

“We have been in the limelight since the 1960s but we have been trying for years, things were not working out,” they said in the show. Speaking of the good times, Sunny Deol said, “My son got married, then Gadar 2 was released, before that even dad’s (Dharmendra) film got released (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) and we couldn’t believe how we got so blessed.”

Bobby also got teary-eyed during the conversation. Last year Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol also appeared on Koffee with Karan’, where they discussed their journey in detail. Opening up about his sabbatical, Bobby Deol said, “I gave up. I started pitying myself and just took up drinking a lot. I was just sitting at home and I used to keep cursing and saying ‘Why don’t people take me? I am good.’ I think I became very negative about everything. I used to sit at home, my wife would work. And suddenly I heard my son saying ‘Mom, papa sits at home and you go to work everyday.’ And then something snapped in me and I said ‘No, I can’t do this anymore’.”

ALSO READ:Aamir Khan to produce Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore, 1947’

Bobby Deol stressed that despite the support of his brother Sunny Deol, his father Dharmendra, and his sisters, he came to realise that it was his personal responsibility to get back on his feet, and he acknowledged that success doesn’t happen overnight.

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

