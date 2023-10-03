HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aamir Khan to produce Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore, 1947'

The project will mark the maiden collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan, who have previously worked with Santoshi on separate projects

October 03, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

PTI
Sunny Deol (left), Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan

Sunny Deol (left), Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan | Photo Credit: Twitter

Aamir Khan on Tuesday announced his next production venture Lahore, 1947, starring Sunny Deol and to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The superstar confirmed the project in a statement posted on his banner Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) official page on X.

ALSO READ
‘Gadar 2’ movie review: Sunny Deol is superb in this middling sequel

Khan said he and his team at AKP are looking forward to collaborate with Deol and Santoshi. The project will mark the maiden collaboration between the two actors, who have previously worked with Santoshi on separate projects.

While Deol has starred in Santoshi's blockbuster hits such as Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini, Khan has worked with the filmmaker in the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.