Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ comforts Nickelodeon fans amid ‘Quiet on Set’ controversy

The beloved host of the popular Nickelodeon kids show reached out to fans as tensions brew over the recent sex abuse scandal expose

March 26, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Steve Burns from Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues

Steve Burns from Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues | Photo Credit: Twitter/@nickjr

Amidst the fallout from the recent revelations in the Quiet on Set docuseries, which continue to rattle Nickelodeon’s stars and fans alike, a familiar face is bringing comfort to fans. Steve Burns, the original host of Nickelodeon’s beloved Blue’s Clues, made an unexpected appearance on TikTok, much to the delight of fans who have long cherished memories of the iconic children’s show.

Drake Bell assures fans of Josh Peck’s support amid Brian Peck sex abuse allegations

In the selfie-style clip, Burns, reminiscent of his days as the affable host of Blue’s Clues, greeted viewers warmly, inviting them to share their experiences without delving into specifics surrounding the network or the docuseries.

While Burns did not directly address the recent allegations against Nickelodeon and its former stars, his simple gesture spoke volumes, reflecting the sensitivity and positivity that made Blue’s Clues so deeply loved. The former host had previously adressed his abrupt exit from the series in similar fashion in 2021, assuring his fans, “I never forgot you.”

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documents Drake Bell, the star of Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, and the extensive sexual abuse he suffered from the age of 15 at the hands of former dialogue coach Brian Peck and also how he provided anonymous testimony that led to Peck’s 2004 conviction for lewd conduct with a minor.

Convicted sex offender, Brian Peck recieved 41 letters of support in unsealed court documents

television

