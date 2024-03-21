GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drake Bell assures fans of Josh Peck’s support amid Brian Peck sex abuse allegations

Bell reaffrimed his ‘Drake & Josh’ co-star’s support when the former came out accusing Brian Peck of sexual assault

March 21, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Drake Bell and Josh Peck in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh

Drake Bell and Josh Peck in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh | Photo Credit: Paramount+

Drake Bell, known for his role in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, disclosed that his co-star, Josh Peck, extended his support amidst the abuse allegations made by Bell against a former Nickelodeon coach.

Bell, who came forward with allegations of sexual assault by Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck, clarified that Peck reached out to him privately to assist him in navigating through the challenging situation.

Roman Polanski faces new lawsuit alleging rape of minor in the 1970’s

Addressing concerns raised by fans on social media platforms, Bell emphasized the emotional turmoil he’s experiencing during this time and stressed that not everything can be shared with the public. He acknowledged Peck’s gesture and described the interaction as sensitive yet constructive.

The duo, who portrayed stepbrothers in the beloved Nickelodeon series from 2004 to 2008, have maintained a connection off-screen, with Peck offering solidarity to Bell amidst the unfolding allegations.

These allegations resurfaced in the wake of the documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which shed light on instances of abuse within the entertainment industry. Bell’s courage in coming forward has brought to light a darker aspect of the children’s television industry, prompting discussions on the need for accountability and support for survivors.

Convicted sex offender, Brian Peck recieved 41 letters of support in unsealed court documents

Meanwhile, the series also highlighted allegations against other industry figures, including Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider, who addressed the accusations in a post-documentary statement, expressing regret for past behaviors.

