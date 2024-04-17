GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steve Buscemi joins cast of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Netflix’s popular Addams Family spin-off has added Buscemi to the cast in an undisclosed role

April 17, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Steve Buscemi is set to join the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday for its highly-anticipated second season. While specifics about Buscemi’s character remain shrouded in mystery, insiders hint that he will portray the new principal of Nevermore Academy, according to Variety.

The upcoming season of Wednesday will see Jenna Ortega reprising her role as the titular Addams Family scion navigating her teenage years at the sinister school. The first season left viewers on the edge as Wednesday Addams unravelled a web of murders while safeguarding Nevermore Academy from impending doom.

Known for his performances spanning drama and comedy, Buscemi has featured iconic roles in Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, and The Death of Stalin, along with television appearances in Boardwalk Empire and Miracle Workers.

Wednesday debuted to widespread acclaim in November 2022, quickly becoming a flagship hit for Netflix. Season 2’s production, initially delayed by industry strikes, is slated to kick off in late April in Ireland.

Representatives for both Netflix and Buscemi have chosen to remain tight-lipped on the casting announcement.

