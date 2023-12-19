GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Wednesday' spin-off under development at Netflix

‘Wednesday’ ranks as Netflix’s most popular English-language series with 252.1 million views

December 19, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

PTI
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday’.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday’. | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

A spin-off of Wednesday based on Fred Armisen's character Uncle Fester is in the works at Netflix. According to Deadline, conversations about the offshoot are on alongside preparations for the season two of Wednesday, a new take of The Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega in the lead.

ALSO READ
‘Wednesday’ season one review: Tim Burton’s macabre and magical tribute to the misfits and outcasts

Armisen guest starred in one episode of Wednesday season one in a memorable appearance as Uncle Fester, brother of Wednesday's father Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), who used his ability to generate electricity to revive Thing. Wednesday ranks as Netflix's most popular English-language series with 252.1 m views.

ALSO READ:‘Wednesday’ becomes Netflix’s third most popular English TV-language series of all time

The coming-of-age comedy hails from Al Gough and Miles Millar and is directed by Tim Burton. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa also starred in season one, with Catherine Zeta-Jones recurring as Wednesday's mother Morticia.

The second season of Wednesday will be filmed in Ireland, with production expected to begin in late April.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.