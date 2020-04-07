Stephen Fry posts about his collection of ties while social distancing, using hashtag ‘FryTie’

“Any object that self-identifies as “CRAZY” (especially in a wacky font) ought to be unceremoniously burned.” Who better to roast Stephen Fry than Stephen Fry himself?

The English actor, comedian and writer, much like all of us, has been debating on what to do while practising social distancing. And after a rather exciting morning sorting his ties last week, Fry has started a daily series of #FryTie posts on his Instagram (@stephenfryactually). Each day, he picks out a random tie from the “ridiculously large” collection he has assembled so far.

And along with the tie’s picture, is an associated piece of trivia on the designer, the fashion scene in the 80s, or delicious anecdotes from his life — all delivered with his trademark dry wit.

So far, the ties have fluctuated between being classy, novelty and plain bizarre. Sharing one of Tommy Nutter’s designs — a beauty in blue with splotches of what look like hexagonal benzene rings — he describes the iconic tailor’s legacy.

“As much a feature of the 60s as David Bailey, Twiggy and the Mini. Son of a café owner he rose to “reinvent the Savile Row suit”... Amongst the great achievements of Nutter the Cutter was the dressing of three of the four Beatles on the Abbey Road cover. George opted out and plumped for denim. One of his last creations was Jack Nicholson’s suit for his role as the Joker in the 1989 Tim Burton Batman. Clients included Mick Jagger, Elton John, even Stephen Fry apparently (made for a film role, though understandably Nutter tried to hush this up: clothes hang on Fry like sacking on a hedge),” he writes.

It isn’t surprising that Stephen Fry’s collection of ties is as colourful as the man himself. His ties were on proud display during the course of the television game show Qi, which he hosted from 2013 to 2015. It even briefly inspired a loyal, if under the radar, Facebook community called Stephen Fry’s Fantastical Ties.

The most entertaining of his ties so far have been the bold and dashing ones, including a yuppie specimen made by American designer Nicole Miller (toiletries seems to be the theme here). “Restrained taste has its place but sometimes a dash of vigour and silliness can cheer one up, no?” asks Fry.

Quite expected from the man who wrote an ode to ‘Camp’ fashion in his memoir, Moab is a Washpot. One only wonders though, how his on-screen alter-ego, Jeeves’ upper lip would react to this.