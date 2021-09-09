Movies

Sourav Ganguly biopic in the works, Luv Films to produce

Sourav Ganguly   | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

A biopic on the life of former Indian cricket men’s team captain Sourav Ganguly is in the works, which will be produced by Luv Films.

Ganguly, fondly called Dada, is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and currently serves as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, shared the film announcement on Instagram Thursday.

“We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly’s biopic,” the statement read.

“We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings,” the producers further said.

Ganguly, who recently revealed that a biopic on his life was under development, also confirmed the news on social media with the caption “Let’s get this ball rolling”.

“Cricket has been everything in my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.

“Thrilled to share Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen (sic),” the celebrated cricketer wrote in an Instagram post.

Luv Films has produced films such as “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, “De De Pyaar De”, “Malang” and “Chhalaang”.

Upcoming titles under the banner include Luv Ranjan’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, “Kuttey” and “Ufff”.


