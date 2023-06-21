SonyLIV announces premiere date of Sharman Joshi-Mona Singh starrer 'Kafas'

June 21, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Kafas, a series starring Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi, will start streaming on SonyLIV from June 23. Billed as a social drama, the show is directed by Sahil Sangha and presented by Applause Entertainment.

Their silence has been bought, but for what?



To know more watch #Kafas streaming on 23rd June 2023, on #SonyLIV#KafasOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/AL6YKf7yeq — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 20, 2023

Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi have previously starred in the 2009 hit coming-of-age comedy-drama 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. While Mona Singh was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, Sharman Joshi's recent appearance was in Music School, a Hindi-Telugu bilingual movie.

Kafas also features Vivan Bhathena, Mikail Gandhi, Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, Zarina Wahab, Mona Vasu, Mukesh Chhabra and Preeti Jhangiani in pivotal roles.