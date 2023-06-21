HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SonyLIV announces premiere date of Sharman Joshi-Mona Singh starrer 'Kafas'

‘Kafas’, billed as a social drama, is directed by Sahil Sangha and will stream on SonyLIV from June 23

June 21, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

PTI
Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh in ‘Kafas’

Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh in ‘Kafas’ | Photo Credit: SonyLIV/YouTube

Kafas, a series starring Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi, will start streaming on SonyLIV from June 23. Billed as a social drama, the show is directed by Sahil Sangha and presented by Applause Entertainment.

ALSO READ
‘Lust Stories 2’ trailer: Netflix anthology looks at love, sex and social class

Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi have previously starred in the 2009 hit coming-of-age comedy-drama 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. While Mona Singh was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, Sharman Joshi's recent appearance was in Music School, a Hindi-Telugu bilingual movie.

Kafas also features Vivan Bhathena, Mikail Gandhi, Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, Zarina Wahab, Mona Vasu, Mukesh Chhabra and Preeti Jhangiani in pivotal roles.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.