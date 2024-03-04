Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dons traditional Ladakhi Mogos at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash

March 04, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja paid tribute to the cultural heritage of Ladakh by donning a Mogos (a traditional formal gown for women) and Bok cape at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

For the event, Kapoor Ahuja, noted for her elegant fashion choices, wore an outfit designed by Namza Couture, a modern label by Ladakhi designers Jigmet Disket and Padma Yangchan that celebrates their cultural roots.

Sharing a picture of her look on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Since the night was dedicated to heritage ,Introducing the traditional attire of Ladakh: The Mogos, the primary garment, paired with the Bok cape for warmth, showcases the rich cultural tapestry influenced by the Silk Route. Crafted from silk by artisans of Benaras, this ensemble features intricate phoenix embroidery symbolizing energy and wisdom, with a crane motif representing peace and prosperity.

Also to carry on the theme of heritage I wore jewels from my @kaveeta.singh @kapoor.sunita and @priya27ahuja thank you all three for letting me raid your closets. Love you three the most.”

The three-day extravaganza, which commenced on March 1, witnessed a glamorous guest list from the realms of entertainment, industry, politics, and sports converging at the opulent celebration in the coastal city of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

(with PTI inputs)