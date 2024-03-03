GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman Khan dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Fans waiting for Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir to collaborate on a film got a tiny glimpse of their combined star power when the trio tried to nail the iconic hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu’ with the help of Ram Charan

March 03, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

PTI
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar | Photo Credit: -

Bollywood's three Khans — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan — showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

And what better than grooving to the tune of "Naatu Naatu", the high-spirited Oscar-winning Telugu song from "RRR" that celebrates bonhomie? On Sunday morning, dressed in all their finery, a bevy of Indian film stars descended on the stage, set up at a residential township situated close to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city to celebrate the upcoming wedding.

Fans waiting for Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir to collaborate on a film got a tiny glimpse of their combined star power when the trio tried to nail the iconic hook step of “Naatu Naatu” with the help of Ram Charan.

Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan

Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan | Photo Credit: -

When it didn't go as per plan, Salman took charge and performed the towel dance move from his hit song "Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din" from "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" with Aamir and Shah Rukh copying his steps.

Soon, Aamir and Shah Rukh followed suit with their tracks "Masti Ki Pathshaala" ("Rang De Basanti"), and "Chaiyya Chaiyya" ("Dil Se") with all three joining in the celebration.

The Khans then danced to "Naacho Naacho", the Hindi version of "Naatu Naatu", and recreated Shah Rukh's signature open arms pose.

On stage, Shah Rukh also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as he introduced the "teen deviyaan" of the Ambani family: Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, Purnima Dalal (mother of Nita Ambani), and Devyani Khimji (wife of Merchant's grandfather).

There were also solo performances by Shah Rukh and Salman at the pre-event celebration.

While Shah Rukh grooved to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from his 2023 blockbuster hit "Pathaan", Salman danced to a medley of his songs such as "Salaam-e-Ishq", "Didi Tera Deewana", "Tujhe Leke Main Jaawanga", and "Saajanji Ghar Aaye".

