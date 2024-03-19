GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Snakes and Ladders’: Karthik Subbaraj-backed Tamil series coming to Prime Video

The Tamil series is created Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, and it features Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, and Ramachandran

March 19, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Snakes and Ladders’.

A still from ‘Snakes and Ladders’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video IN/X

Snakes and Ladders, an upcoming Tamil series creative produced by Karthik Subbaraj, was announced at Amazon Prime Video’s #AreYouReady content showcase event in Mumbai.

The series follows four reckless kids, who, while trying to cover up an accident, find themselves caught in dangerous situations, chased by “cops, dim-witted thugs, and their own bad choices”.

ALSO READ:Karthik Subbaraj: ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ is my tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray

Snakes and Ladders is created Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal. It features Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ramachandran, Sreejith Ravi, Samrit Surya, Rageshwar Surya, Kumar Tharun, and Sasha Bharen.

Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan and Kamala Alchemis are the directors.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.