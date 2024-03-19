March 19, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

Snakes and Ladders, an upcoming Tamil series creative produced by Karthik Subbaraj, was announced at Amazon Prime Video’s #AreYouReady content showcase event in Mumbai.

Four reckless kids, while trying to cover up an accident, find themselves caught in dangerous situations - chased by cops, dim-witted thugs and their own bad choices.#SnakesAndLaddersOnPrime#AreYouReady#PrimeVideoPresentspic.twitter.com/TvIQhIxWWq — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2024

The series follows four reckless kids, who, while trying to cover up an accident, find themselves caught in dangerous situations, chased by “cops, dim-witted thugs, and their own bad choices”.

Snakes and Ladders is created Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal. It features Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ramachandran, Sreejith Ravi, Samrit Surya, Rageshwar Surya, Kumar Tharun, and Sasha Bharen.

Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan and Kamala Alchemis are the directors.