HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddhu Jonnalagadda - Bommarillu Bhaskar’s ‘SVCC 37’ goes on floors

The project is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his Sree Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner

December 12, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
L-R: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, producer BVSN Prasad and director Bommarillu Bhaskar

L-R: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, producer BVSN Prasad and director Bommarillu Bhaskar | Photo Credit: @SVCCofficial/X

Screenwriter and actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is teaming up with filmmaker Bommarillu Bhaskar for a new film. Tentatively titled SVCC37, the project is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his Sree Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

ALSO READ
Siddhu: I want to be a star of a 100-crore film in the next three years

The film’s announcement was made with a black-and-white image featuring the actor, producer and director. The image also confirmed that the film’s production has commenced.

ALSO READ
‘DJ Tillu’ movie review: Siddhu steals the show in this outlandish comic caper

More details on the new film are expected soon. Meanwhile, Bhaskar’s last directorial was Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Siddhu, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Tillu Square, which is slated to hit theatres on February 9. A sequel to the 2022 comedy film DJ Tillu, which featured Siddhu opposite Neha Sshetty, the new film will star Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. Siddhu also has Telusu Kada co-starring Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty and is directed by costume designer Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.