‘Tillu Square’, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, gets a release date

June 05, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Tillu Square, sequel to the 2022 comedy caper DJ Tillu, isset to release on September. The Telugu film, directed by Mallik Ram, stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran. Anupama has replaced Neha Shetty in the second installment.

The makers released a new poster of Tillu Square. In the original, directed by Vimal Krishna, Siddhu plays Tillu, a DJ, whose life is wrecked when his love interest Radhika murderers her finance. The film was one of the sleeper hits of 2022 in Telugu.

Sai Prakash Ummadisingu has done the cinematography in Tillu Square while Navin Nooli has edited the film. Ram Miryala is the music composer. Produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, Tillu Square will be presented by Srikara Studios.