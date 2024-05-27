Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri to star in ‘Dhadak 2’

Producer Karan Johar has announced Dhadak 2, a follow-up to his 2018 offering Dhadak.

The new film will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead.

A remake of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak was a romantic drama starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It was Kapoor’s cinematic debut.

Shazia Iqbal is directing Dhadak 2. “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty,” says a poster for the announcement, along with the slogan ‘Dalit Lives Matter’.

The film has set a release date of November 22, 2024.

Sharing the announcement video, Karan Johar wrote in Hindi, “Once upon a time, there was a king and there was a queen. They were from different classes, and that’s the end of the story.” He added, “Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024.”

Dhadak 2 is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

(with ANI inputs)