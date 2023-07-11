Shooting of Dhyan Sreenivasan’s ‘Iyer Kanda Dubai’ wrapped up

July 11, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The shoot of MA Nishad’s Malayalam film Iyer Kanda Dubai, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Urvashi, Shine Tom Chacko, and Durga Krishna in key roles, has been completed. The makers wrapped up the film’s shoot in Dubai.

Dhyan, brother of actor-director Vineesh Sreenivasan, was last seen as an actor in Higuita, a political drama directed by Hemanth G Nair. His upcoming acting projects are Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, Chenna Trophy, Jailer and Bullet Diaries. His debut film as a director was Love Action Drama.

Anand Madhusoodanan has composed the music for Iyer Kanda Dubai while Siddharth Ramaswamy has done the cinematography. The film is bankrolled by Vignesh Vijayakumar under the banner Wealth I Productions.