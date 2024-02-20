GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Shirley’ trailer: Regina King plays the fearless and fierce Shirley Chisholm

Directed by John Ridley, ‘Shirley’ stars Regina King as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman

February 20, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Regina King in ‘Shirley’.

Regina King in ‘Shirley’. | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

The trailer of Netflix’s Shirley is out. In the film, Regina King stars as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman.

The film is about how Chisholm’s United States presidential campaign made her the first Black candidate to seek a majority party’s nomination for president and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

The film is directed by John Ridley, and it stars the late Lance Reddick in one of his final roles. Other actors in the movie are Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, Andre Holland and Terrence Howard.

The trailer begins with Chisholm announcing her presidential candidacy, as she strives to make a difference for those who look like her to get elected. The trailer show how Chisholm faces setbacks, triggered by those who believe she isn’t fit for the responsibility.

