HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shekhar Kapur to serve as international competition jury head for IFFI 54

For the current edition of the IFFI, which will run from November 20 to 28, the organisers have received “a record-breaking 2926 entries from 105 countries”

October 31, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

PTI
Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will be the jury head for the international competition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa next month. The five-member jury also includes cinematographer Jose Luis Alcaine, producers Jerome Paillard, Catherine Dussart and Helen Leake, said a press release.

The International Jury will select the winner of the coveted best film award which includes the Golden Peacock, Rs 40 lakh monetary component and certificates for the director and producer. "Apart from the best film, the jury will also determine winners in the best director, best actor (male), best actor (female) and special jury prize categories," it added.

The international jury will also pick the winner for the festival's best debut feature film of a director award that will see 7 first-time filmmakers compete for the coveted Silver Peacock, Rs 10 lakh and a certificate.

Kapur is best known for directing classics such as Masoom and Mr India. He successfully branched out to Hollywood with the Oscar-nominated period drama Elizabeth, The Four Feathers and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

For the current edition of the IFFI, which will run from November 20 to 28, the organisers have received "a record-breaking 2926 entries from 105 countries".

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema / Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.