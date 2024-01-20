GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shane Nigam to make his Tamil debut with ‘Madraskaaran’

The film also stars Kalaiyarasan in a pivotal role

January 20, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Shane Nigam

Actor Shane Nigam | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is all set to make his Tamil debut with Madraskaaran. Helmed by Rangoli-filmmaker Vaali Mohan Das, the film is produced by B Jagadish’s SR Productions.

'Little Hearts' teaser: Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar steal all the hearts
Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko team up again

Also starring Kalaiyarasan, a statement released by the makers says that “the film delves into the intense emotions that arise from an egoistic attitude, ultimately leading to a drastic transformation in an individual’s life.”

The film is in its pre-production stage and will go on floors in February. Madraskaaran will be shot in Chennai, Madurai and Kochi and the makers are planning on wrapping up the shoot in a single schedule. More cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Shane Nigam has films like Qurbani, Parakramam and Little Hearts in different stages of production.

