Shane Nigam to make his Tamil debut with ‘Madraskaaran’

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is all set to make his Tamil debut with Madraskaaran. Helmed by Rangoli-filmmaker Vaali Mohan Das, the film is produced by B Jagadish’s SR Productions.
Also starring Kalaiyarasan, a statement released by the makers says that “the film delves into the intense emotions that arise from an egoistic attitude, ultimately leading to a drastic transformation in an individual’s life.”
The film is in its pre-production stage and will go on floors in February. Madraskaaran will be shot in Chennai, Madurai and Kochi and the makers are planning on wrapping up the shoot in a single schedule. More cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon.
Meanwhile, Shane Nigam has films like Qurbani, Parakramam and Little Hearts in different stages of production.
COMMents
SHARE