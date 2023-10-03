HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko team up again

The duo was previously seen in ‘Corona Papers’, ‘Parava’, ‘Veyil’ and ‘Ishq’

October 03, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam

Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam are teaming up once again for a film. The duo was previously seen in Corona Papers, Parava, Veyil and Ishq.

ALSO READ
‘Corona Papers’ movie review: Priyadarshan’s latest tryst with the thriller genre is an average affair

Sandra Thomas will produce the film while Anagha, who was seen in Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam, is also part of the cast. More details of the film’s cast and crew are yet to be out.

ALSO READ:‘RDX’ movie review: Delivers no-holds barred action, and nothing more

Shine Tom Chacko has a slew of releases lined up, including Vivekanandan Viralaanu, Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Thankamani, Teri Meri, Vadi Kutti Mammootty and Devara, starring Jr NTR. Shane was last seen in the action blockbuster, RDX.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.