Shakira joins Bizarrap for surprise Coachella performance

The pop singer announced her tour dates at the event, apart from performing hit songs with Bizarrap at the music festival

April 13, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shakira performs at the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Friday.

Shakira performs at the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP/PTI

In what has been a weekend full of surprises at the Coachella 2024, Bizarrap’s energetic performance on Friday got an assist from Shakira. At the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the pop singer announced their tour dates, scheduled later this year, reported Variety.

The duo performed their hits, La Fuerte and BZRP Music Sessions Volume 53. Around 30 minutes into his set, Bizarrap was joined by Shakira, who suddenly appeared behind him, sporting a fiery red-orange dress.

As the music paused for a moment after their performance, Shakira spoke to the crowd in English and Spanish. “Finally, we are going on a tour. Starting here, in November, in this city. Can’t wait,” she said, talking about her tour titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, named after her new album, her first since 2017.

Shakira had tried hard for a headlining slot for a singer at this year’s event. However, her request was declined.

