Shakira says her sons felt emasculated by ‘Barbie’ and she agrees

The pop icon suggested that Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning film robbed “men of their possibility to be men”

April 02, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shakira celebrates the official release of her new album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”

Shakira celebrates the official release of her new album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” | Photo Credit: MICHAEL LAUGHLIN

Shakira opened up in an interview with Allure magazine about her sons’ strong dislike for the last year’s blockbuster, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. The Columbian singer shared that her sons found the film emasculating, a sentiment she partly agrees with.

“My sons absolutely hated it,” Shakira revealed. “They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want them to feel powerful too, while also respecting women.”

‘Barbie’ movie review: Pastel, plastic, and adorably savage

Shakira emphasized the importance of empowering women in pop culture without undermining masculinity. She highlighted the complementary roles of men and women in society, “I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”

The singer’s comments reflects a rare criticism of the Margot Robbie-led feminist comedy, which faced unsurprising backlash from conservative figures during its release. Gerwig expressed surprise at the backlash, stating her intention for the film was inclusivity and liberation for all genders.

Shakira is doing rounds of her press for her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

